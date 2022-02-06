Pastor of the Month
Pastor Of The Month: February

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Join us this month to show your Pastor how much he or she is appreciated. Just submit your Pastor’s photo, the name of the church, and feel free to tell us about them and how they impact the community.

Time to nominate, February 7th– 13th, come back to vote, February 14th– 20th, and find out the winner February 22 th.

PLEASE EMAIL ANY AND ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS OR REPORT ISSUES TO VICTORIA OUR ONLINE EDITOR AT

CMCGRAW@RADIO-ONE.COM ( SUBJECT: Pastor Of The Month Contest)

Nominate Your Pastor Below:

