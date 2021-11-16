CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This afternoon, Nick and Stan welcomed on Hornets head coach James Borrego, as they were live from their annual Cornucopia event. The conversation started talking about the team’s growth on the defensive end of the floor and then transitioned into the home-court advantage this team has had this season. Borrego said: “There’s a pride about our home court that we’re building, and I can’t say that’s been here from day one since I got here. The crowd played a huge role in the Hornet’s last two wins, over the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, both franchises with passionate fanbases. The Hornets are currently on a four-game homestand and are 4-2 overall in the Spectrum Center this season.

The Hornets are at home again tomorrow night, as they play host to the surprising Washington Wizards, as they try to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Hornets HC James Borrego – Home Crowd Is Beneficial For Young Team was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: