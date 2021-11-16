Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hornets HC James Borrego – Home Crowd Is Beneficial For Young Team

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

 

This afternoon, Nick and Stan welcomed on Hornets head coach James Borrego, as they were live from their annual Cornucopia event. The conversation started talking about the team’s growth on the defensive end of the floor and then transitioned into the home-court advantage this team has had this season. Borrego said: “There’s a pride about our home court that we’re building, and I can’t say that’s been here from day one since I got here. The crowd played a huge role in the Hornet’s last two wins, over the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, both franchises with passionate fanbases. The Hornets are currently on a four-game homestand and are 4-2 overall in the Spectrum Center this season.

 

 

The Hornets are at home again tomorrow night, as they play host to the surprising Washington Wizards, as they try to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Hornets HC James Borrego – Home Crowd Is Beneficial For Young Team  was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.17.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.17.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 12 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close