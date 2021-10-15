Wake County Schools Having A Virtual Job Fair

CLOSE
Wake County Public Schools will be hosting a Virtual Job Fair on Nov. 16, 5 – 7 p.m., for teachers, as well as support staff! Principals and hiring managers will be on hand to meet virtually with candidates, review resumes and potentially conduct interviews. REGISTER HERE
Who should attend?
Teaching Candidates
- Candidates interested in making a difference
- Candidates with a N.C. Educator’s License
- Candidates eligible for a N.C. Educator’s License or recent graduates who have completed student teaching
- Applicants who are interested in entering the profession through an alternative route (Emergency, Residency, Provisional, etc.
Support Staff Candidates
- Child Nutrition Services
- Transportation Services (Bus Drivers & Bus Safety Assistants)
- Instructional Assistants
- School Social Workers
- School Counselors
- School Psychologist
- School-based support positions:
- Clerical
- Bookkeeper
- Secretary
- Data Manager
- Custodial
Information Stations:
- Routes to Teacher Licensure – Video available at WCPSS HR Licensure Booth
- Applying for your N.C. Educator’s License
- WCPSS Teacher Support Program
- Special Education Services
- WCPSS Bridges Program
- WCPSS Title I Department
- WCPSS Human Resources
Fair Format:
Principals and hiring managers from schools and select departments will be on hand to meet virtually with candidates, review resumes and potentially conduct interviews.
