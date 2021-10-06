“Working Mom Wednesday Tips Of The Week” Breast Cancer Awareness

Sisters Network Triangle NC is a 501c3 affiliate chapter of Sisters Network ®Inc., which is governed by an elected Board of Directors and is advised by an appointed medical advisory committee. We are the largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States. Sisters Network Inc. is recognized globally as the leader in the Black Breast Cancer movement.

The organization’s purpose is to save Black women’s lives, support survivors, amplify awareness and dialogue about the Black Breast Cancer Crisis. The mission of Sisters Network Triangle NC (SNTNC) is to increase awareness of the devastating impact breast cancer has in the Black communities in and around Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, collectively known as the Triangle. SNTNC strives to achieve our mission through area outreach, by educating the underserved Black communities to encourage early breast cancer screening and we offer monthly support group meetings for current and post breast cancer survivors. These meetings allow individuals currently battling the disease to communicate with other breast cancer survivors who share their stories. The monthly support meetings also include medical and health care providers that share pertinent information regarding services that can possibly support breast cancer survivors.

Sisters Network Triangle NC welcomes you to join our meetings. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, SNTNC monthly support meetings are being conducted virtually until further notice. Please refer to our EVENTS section for support meeting information.