One of the hardest thing for a parent to do is to leave their baby in the car of someone else while they go off to make a living for themselves. So it makes every parent sick to their stomach to think that while your at work, the person that you trusted with the most valuable/important person in your life could possibly be doing the unthinkable to your child, especially when you pay for them to care for your love’d one.

James Ciolino worked at the Wilde Kingdom Early Learning Center just North of Cincinnati, OH as a teacher, until he was fired and charged with an assault charge for the June 21 incident after being caught on tape pushing a 4-year-old girl to the floor. Read More

Take a look at the video below

Daycare Teacher Caught On Camera Shoving 4-Year-Old Girl [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

