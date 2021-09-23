Local
Durham Bus Drivers Offered Highest Pay

Buses wait outside Long Island high school at the end of first day of school in 2020

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

 

The latest raise could have Durham school bus drivers making the highest in wages in NC.

The raise is coming to address the ongoing shortage of drivers and to appeal for workers to join the ranks.

DPS leaders told WRAL News they need at least 54 more drivers to operate efficiently.

The starting salary for Durham school bus drivers is between $16.25 and $17, but veteran bus drivers with 30 years of experience could make between $20.50 and $24.

Read more at source:  WRAL.com

 

Close