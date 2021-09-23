Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “Redeemer” By Karima

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This week’s pick hit comes from Karima as continues her solo career journey with “Redeemer.” Listen as she talked with Melissa Wade about her solo journey, her talented daughter and more……

Karima

Soulful and sweet, singer-songwriter Karima also has a strong spirit. Through divine inspiration, unshakeable faith, and answered prayers, the artist has come full circle from a lofty career as part of one of gospel’s most popular vocal groups, to being a divorced single mother working in retail, to returning to the music she’s always loved to make. Karima’s latest venture is signing with DARE Records, and she says she is re-energized and evergrateful for the gifts she’s been given. Born and raised in the jazz mecca of New Orleans and sprung from the country cradle of Nashville, the talented vocalist is sharing her considerable gift of song once more.

Karima first found musical success as the co-founder and member of the enormously successful Gospel/Christian trio Virtue with two of her sisters and is currently keeping the faith as a unique artist in her own right. She calls her style “a soulful surprise,” adding, “I love singing, and so I don’t feel like there’s anything that God gives me that I can’t use in any particular genre.” Her early career in the Gospel industry has been well-documented: One of six children, Karima Trotter began singing in church with her sisters. While attending Oakwood, a Seventh Day Adventist and a historically Black college and university in Huntsville, Alabama, she was called upon to put together a vocal group for a weekly Friday-night worship service. Karima quickly called on her sister Ebony and two other singing friends. The group eventually gained the attention of Tara GriggsMagee, who signed the group Virtue to the then-burgeoning Gospel label, Verity, in New York City. The membership evolved to a trio that would ultimately feature Karima and her sisters Ebony Holland and Heather Martin. Karima recorded seven studio albums with Virtue, beginning with their self-titled debut, Virtue (1997), Get Ready (1999), Virtuosity (2001), the Dove Award-winning album Free (2003), Nothing But The Hits (a compilation album, 2004), and, after signing with producer Fred Jerkins III’s Darkchild Gospel in 2004, they released the Grammy Award-nominated Testimony (2006). The trio’s many hits included “Lord I Lift My Hands,” “Let The Redeemed,” “Greatest Part of Me,” “Get Ready,” “Angels Watching Over Me,” and “Put Your War Clothes On,” to name a few. At this point, the group took a well-deserved break from recording and performing.

