Durham Ranked #1 Best City For Fall Allergies

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has listed their top cities for the best and worst in dealing with fall allergies and surprisingly Durham, NC is on top!!  WOW!

Included in the top 10 are 5 cities in California, 2 cities in Utah, 1 in Oregon and Durham, NC.

Durham made #1 for 2 reasons, one being that it rains over 46 inches per year which washes the yellow pollen out of the air and out of your lungs.  The #2 reason is because it’s a healthcare mecca with plenty of doctors and allergists who are top in their fields and can help anyone in need of allergy relief.

Durham is known as “The City of Medicine.”

See the full list and read more at the source Rent.com

 

