Local
HomeLocal

Heat Advisory Today And Shelters Available

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fan, Temperature, Thermostat

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

Today and tomorrow (Wed. & Thurs.)  will both feature heat indexes between 105-107 degrees so a heat advisory has been issued for most of the listening area.

On Wednesday Wake, Durham, Chatham, Cumberland, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties are under an advisory advisory beginning at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Source:  WRAL.com

Officials say to prevent heat exhaustion, you should:

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Stay in air conditioned areas
  • Stay out of the sun
  • Don’t leave young children or pets inside hot cars
  • Wear loose-fitting clothes
  • Reduce outdoor work as much as possible

Wake County will open cooling stations Wednesday through Friday, offering shelter between 11 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. at:

  • Wake County Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
  • Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
  • Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
  • Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

 

cooling stations , heat advisory

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 days ago
08.06.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 2 months ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 6 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 7 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 8 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21
Close