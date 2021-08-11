Heat Advisory Today And Shelters Available

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today and tomorrow (Wed. & Thurs.) will both feature heat indexes between 105-107 degrees so a heat advisory has been issued for most of the listening area.

On Wednesday Wake, Durham, Chatham, Cumberland, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties are under an advisory advisory beginning at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Source: WRAL.com

Officials say to prevent heat exhaustion, you should:

Drink plenty of water

Stay in air conditioned areas

Stay out of the sun

Don’t leave young children or pets inside hot cars

Wear loose-fitting clothes

Reduce outdoor work as much as possible

Wake County will open cooling stations Wednesday through Friday, offering shelter between 11 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. at:

Wake County Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

