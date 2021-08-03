Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Announce Joint Tour

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music, who this year snagged a Grammy Award for their song “Movin’ On,” have moved on to more collaborative efforts. They’re going on tour together!

The guys announced the news on Instagram with a video post that highlighted their performance and success at this year’s Stellar Awards, giving fans a snippet into what to expect.

“I just pray we can continue to fuse excitement into the gospel music genre, the church, the kingdom; we’ll do our part,” McReynolds said in the reveal.

Tour dates include the following:

September 30: Tabernacle in Atlanta

October 1: Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte

October 3L Theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia

October 4: Sony Hall in New York City

October 5: Todd’s Place in New Haven

October 7: Lincoln Theatre in in Washington

October 10: House of Blues in Chicago

October 13: The Novo in Los Angeles

Tickets to see Jonny and Mali go on sale August 6! In the meantime, here’s a clip from their Stellar Awards performance…

