And The 2021 Stellar Award Winners Are?

The 36th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards air Sunday night Aug. 1st at 8pm. The awards were presented at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville and aired on BET.
Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr hosted the event and also performed on the show. Other performers were Yolanda Adams, Avery*Sunshine, Tamela Mann, Jason Clayborn, Hezekiah Walker, CeCe Winans and several of the night’s top winners.
This year's show aired on BET on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. The show will also air on BET HER and BET Gospel that day and on BET International on Aug. 2.
And the winners are:
Artist of the year: Pastor Mike Jr.; Big: Freedom Sessions; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
Song of the year: “Something Has to Break” (Live) ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Kierra Valencia Sheard, J. Drew Sheard II, Jonathan Smith & Mia Fields; Karew / RCA Inspiration
Male vocalist of the year: Jonathan McReynolds; People; eOne Music
Albertina Walker female vocalist of the year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Royalty: Live at the Ryman; Motown Gospel
Duo/chorus group of the year: The Clark Sisters, The Return, Karew Entertainment/Motown Gospel
New artist of the year: Maverick City Music; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records
Album of the year: Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Maverick City Music; Tribl Records
Choir of the year: JJ Hairston; Not Holding Back; JamesTown Music / eOne Music
Producer of the year: Jonathan McReynolds, Darryl “LiLMaN” Howell & Rogest “Rosco” Carstarphen, Jr.; People; eOne Music
Contemporary duo/chorus group of the year: Anthony Brown & group therAPy; 2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade
Traditional duo/chorus group of the year: The Clark Sisters; Gospel According to PJ; Morton Inspiration/Tyscot
Contemporary male vocalist of the year: Jonathan McReynolds; People; eOne Music
Traditional male vocalist of the year: Donnie McClurkin; A Different Song; Camdon Music / RCA Inspiration
Contemporary female vocalist of the year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Royalty: Live at the Ryman; Motown Gospel
Traditional female vocalist of the year: Jekalyn Carr; Changing Your Story; Lunjeal Music Group
Contemporary album of the year: Kierra; Kierra Sheard; Karew / RCA Inspiration
Traditional album of the year: Changing Your Story; JeKalyn Carr; Lunjeal Music Group
Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year: I Got It; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
Music video of the year: Something Has to Break (Live); James Hairston IV; Karew / RCA Inspiration
Traditional choir of the year: Ricky Dillard; Choirmaster; Motown Gospel
Contemporary choir of the year: JJ Hairston; Not Holding Back; JamesTown Music / eOne Music
Instrumental album of the year: My Tribute; Myron Butler; Major Mynor Productions / Sherman James Productions
Special event album of the year: The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack; Various Artists; Releve Entertainment
Rap hip hop gospel album of the year: Big: Freedom Sessions; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
Youth project of the year: Anthony White & Detroit Youth Choir; Glory; DYC Entertainment
Quartet of the year: Young Men 4 Christ; Elevation; B.R.A.T.T. Music Studio
Recorded music packaging of the year: Royalty: Live at the Ryman; Justin Foster & Drew Kellum; Motown Gospel
Praise and worship album of the year: Royalty: Live at the Ryman; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Motown Gospel
James Cleveland lifetime achievement award: The Clark Sisters
Aretha Franklin icon award: Tramaine Hawkins
Thomas A. Dorsey most notable achievement award: Bishop Dr. Leonard Scott
Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones legends award: Pastor Shirley Caesar
Stellar honors hall of fame: Kerry Douglas; Dr. Teresa Hairston; Skip Barrett