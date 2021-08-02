And The 2021 Stellar Award Winners Are?

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 36th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards air Sunday night Aug. 1st at 8pm. The awards were presented at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville and aired on BET.

Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr hosted the event and also performed on the show. Other performers were Yolanda Adams, Avery*Sunshine, Tamela Mann, Jason Clayborn, Hezekiah Walker, CeCe Winans and several of the night’s top winners.

This year’s show aired on BET on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. The show will also air on BET HER and BET Gospel that day and on BET International on Aug. 2…. Aug. 7th through September

And the winners are:

Artist of the year: Pastor Mike Jr.; Big: Freedom Sessions; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

Song of the year: “Something Has to Break” (Live) ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Kierra Valencia Sheard, J. Drew Sheard II, Jonathan Smith & Mia Fields; Karew / RCA Inspiration

Male vocalist of the year: Jonathan McReynolds; People; eOne Music

Albertina Walker female vocalist of the year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Royalty: Live at the Ryman; Motown Gospel

Duo/chorus group of the year: The Clark Sisters, The Return, Karew Entertainment/Motown Gospel

New artist of the year: Maverick City Music; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records

Album of the year: Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Maverick City Music; Tribl Records

Choir of the year: JJ Hairston; Not Holding Back; JamesTown Music / eOne Music

Producer of the year: Jonathan McReynolds, Darryl “LiLMaN” Howell & Rogest “Rosco” Carstarphen, Jr.; People; eOne Music

Contemporary duo/chorus group of the year: Anthony Brown & group therAPy; 2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade

Traditional duo/chorus group of the year: The Clark Sisters; Gospel According to PJ; Morton Inspiration/Tyscot

Contemporary male vocalist of the year: Jonathan McReynolds; People; eOne Music

Traditional male vocalist of the year: Donnie McClurkin; A Different Song; Camdon Music / RCA Inspiration

Contemporary female vocalist of the year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Royalty: Live at the Ryman; Motown Gospel

Traditional female vocalist of the year: Jekalyn Carr; Changing Your Story; Lunjeal Music Group

Contemporary album of the year: Kierra; Kierra Sheard; Karew / RCA Inspiration

Traditional album of the year: Changing Your Story; JeKalyn Carr; Lunjeal Music Group

Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year: I Got It; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

Music video of the year: Something Has to Break (Live); James Hairston IV; Karew / RCA Inspiration

Traditional choir of the year: Ricky Dillard; Choirmaster; Motown Gospel

Contemporary choir of the year: JJ Hairston; Not Holding Back; JamesTown Music / eOne Music

Instrumental album of the year: My Tribute; Myron Butler; Major Mynor Productions / Sherman James Productions

Special event album of the year: The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack; Various Artists; Releve Entertainment

Rap hip hop gospel album of the year: Big: Freedom Sessions; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

Youth project of the year: Anthony White & Detroit Youth Choir; Glory; DYC Entertainment

Quartet of the year: Young Men 4 Christ; Elevation; B.R.A.T.T. Music Studio

Recorded music packaging of the year: Royalty: Live at the Ryman; Justin Foster & Drew Kellum; Motown Gospel

Praise and worship album of the year: Royalty: Live at the Ryman; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Motown Gospel

James Cleveland lifetime achievement award: The Clark Sisters

Aretha Franklin icon award: Tramaine Hawkins

Thomas A. Dorsey most notable achievement award: Bishop Dr. Leonard Scott

Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones legends award: Pastor Shirley Caesar

Stellar honors hall of fame: Kerry Douglas; Dr. Teresa Hairston; Skip Barrett

