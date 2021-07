List Of The Weekend Community Events

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Thank you for sharing your community events that are free and open to the public in efforts to assist those in need in our neighborhoods. Here are a list of events that was shared this week. To post your own event go to our community calendar or email Melissa Wade at mwade@radio-one.com.

SAT JULY 31 st AT 9AM “IT’S DOABLE INC. HAVING A BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY AND FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT ST. AUGUSTINE UNIVERSITY – 1315 OAKWOOD AVE. IN RALEIGH. DRIVE THROUGH EVENT AND CHILD MUST BE PRESENT TO GET SCHOOL SUPPLIES

SAT JULY 31 ST 10AM – 4PM … COMMUNITY FUN FEST EXTRAVAGANZA WITH FOOD, VACCINATIONS AND FUN. AT WD HILL RECREATION CENTER – 1308 FAYETTEVILLE ST. IN DURHAM. COME ENJOY FREE FOOD, FUN, AND ENTERTAINMENT WITH WALK UP VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE – NO APPOINTMENTS NECESSARY – 2 ND SHOT AVAILBEL TOO… ALL VACCINES AVAILABLE: PFIXER, J&J, AND MODERNA. GO TO COVERNC.UNCH.UNC.EDU AND ENTER PARTNER CODE "BULLS" TO REQUEST AN APPOINTMENT.- FOR MORE INFO. CALL 919-381-8519 OR GO TO BELIEVERSUNITEDFORPROGRESS.ORG

SAT JULY 31 ST 12 – 3PM THE RIVER CHURCH WILL PROVIDE COVID VACCINATIONS FOR AGES 12+ AND GIVE AWAY 500 BOOK BAGS FILLED WITH SUPPLIES, HEALTH SCREENINGS, MUSIC – DJ, FOOD TRUCKS AND MORE… 4900 PROSPECTUS DR. IN DURHAM. JUST SHOW UP.

SAT JULY 31ST AT 1PM. ZUMBA FEST 2021….MUSIC AND DANCE FESTIVAL SUPPORTING,BLACK OWN BUSINESS: HAIR, BARBER, CLOTHING &; DESIGN MAKEUP AND JEWELRY. ZUMBA AND HIP HOP,POP – DORTHEA DIX(WILLIAMS PARK -1800 UMSTEAD DRIVE IN RALEIGH

