Rapper Jay Z Is Wearing Ivy Park In The East Hamptons And He's A Whole Mood

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Do you really need to pay for promo when you’re Beyonce and your husband is Jay Z

Hov came through dripping in Ivy Park swag while supporting his queen – the Queen Bey — on a humble flex, from the East Hamptons, that had #BlackTwitter questioning if the goat is in a modeling phase of his career. Jay’s longtime photographer Lenny S. originally posted the photo of the billionaire rocking an orange two-piece set from the upcoming adidas x Ivy Park collection. The Ivy Park account then reposted the image with the caption: “flexpark.” He completed the look with a white bucket hat.

Beyonce teased the collection, last month, sending the Beyhive into a frenzy and fans scrambling to bust open their Beyonce emergency fund. The coveted collection that boasts its “fit all” design, drops on July, 22 at 2 PM EST.

Ivy Park introduces their men’s regular fit and women’s tight, regular and oversized fit with this bold drop. And the accessories, like bold colored bucket hats and swaggy pool slides. In addition to all those sought-after pieces, this Ivy Park drop will also include swimwear!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRCtWvFlA–/

Jay is particularly wearing the men’s regular fit, which can also be seen on Ivy Park model Quincy on the adidas website.

If you’re gearing up for the big drop, make sure you have your account already set up and card on file because this collection is going to go fast.

