Most families that share a close bond have a great understanding of each other, which is something that can definitely be said about Erica Campbell and her beautiful household. Or is it?

The Get Up! Mornings crew was blessed to have Erica’s daughters in the studio recently, and it was only right to test both Krista and Zaya on how much they know about their beloved matriarch.

While mourning “GRIFF”‘s recent Obama bobblehead loss, the pint-sized stars of We’re the Campbells decided to lighten up the mood by answering some hard-hitting questions about their mom, including when her iconic gospel group, Mary Mary, got its start and where her and daddy Warryn Campbell got married amongst other questions. It’s.a sweet moment to watch, especially with the comedic commentary of “GRIFF” to assist each reply. In short though, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more loving (and in-sync!) family.

Watch the heartwarming Get Up! Mornings clip to see who knows Erica Campbell best between Krista and Zaya — our bet is on the young one, but then again age does come with wisdom! Find out the winner below:

How Well Do You Know Erica Campbell? was originally published on getuperica.com

