Your List Of Juneteenth Events

Here’s a list of events celebrating Juneteenth – A day honoring the end of slavery in the United States

FRIDAY JUNE 18 TH SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK LIVE CONCERT 7:30PM – NC MUSEUM OF ART – 2110 BLUE RIDGE RD. IN RALEIGH

CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH AT THE MUSEUM OF HISTORY JUNE 18, 1 PM – 4 PM MEET MEMBERS OF THE BATTERY B SECOND REGIMENT, UNITED STATES COLORED TROOPS LIGHT ARTILLERY CIVIL WAR REENACTORS, AS THEY REVEAL THE LEGACY OF THESE COURAGEOUS SOLDIERS. VISIT MUSEUM EXHIBITS, AND ENJOY AN AUTHOR READING AND BOOK SIGNING BY THE 2021 PIEDMONT LAUREATE, KELLY STARLING LYONS. NC MUSEUM OF HISTORY 5 EAST EDENTON ST RALEIGH

HONOR JUNETEENTH WITH TWO IN-PERSON STORYTIMES WITH VICTORIA SCOTT-MILLER OF LIBERATION STATION AT 10:30 AND 11:30 AM. THERE WILL BE ART ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILIES AS WELL AS MUSIC AND DANCING! NC MUSEUM OF ART 2110 BLUE RIDGE RD, RALEIGH RALEIGH JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL JUNE 19, 2 PM – 8 PM THIS FESTIVAL WILL CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH AND PROVIDE EDUCATION ON THE TRADITIONS AND HISTORY BEHIND IT. THERE WILL BE BOUNCE HOUSES, FACE PAINTING, STORYTELLING, GAMES, BLACK OWNED VENDORS FEATURED IN OUR “BLACK WALL STREET”, LIVE DJ, AND WE’RE GIVING AWAY FREE FOOD. 2235 GARNER RD., RALEIGH

