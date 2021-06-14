The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The need for bus and paratransit operators is so critical across the Triangle that six transit agencies are staging one job fair in the hopes of attracting responsible people with good driving records and excellent customer service skills to fulfilling careers in transit.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at GoTriangle’s offices at 4600 Emperor Blvd. in Durham. Masks will be required.

Representatives from Chapel Hill Transit, GoCary, GoDurham, GoRaleigh, GoTriangle and GoWake ACCESS will be on site to interview potential bus and paratransit operators and will be ready that day to offer people jobs. Masks will be required.

Having a Commercial Driver’s License is not required to apply, but those offered employment for bus operator positions will need to obtain a class B CDL Permit with a Passenger Endorsement before starting training.

The agencies prefer that people fill out online applications before attending the event for every agency they are interested in talking with:

For Chapel Hill Transit, apply here.

For GoCary, apply here.

For GoDurham, apply here.

For GoRaleigh, apply here.

For GoTriangle, apply here.

For GoWake ACCESS, apply here.

Because of the bus operator shortage, GoTriangle is having to reduce service on eight routes starting June 14. Chapel Hill Transit also has had to modify schedules on some of its most popular routes, and GoDurham and GoCary are planning service reductions this month as well.

Local Bus Operator Job Fair! was originally published on foxync.com