Pastor Of The Month : June

Join us this month to show your Pastor how much he or she is appreciated. Just submit your Pastor’s photo and feel free to tell us about them and how they impact the community.

Time to nominate, May 31st-June 6th, come back to vote, JUNE 7TH – JUNE 13TH, and find out the winner, JUNE 14TH.

EMAIL ANY QUESTIONS OR REPORT ISSUES TO VICTORIA OUR ONLINE EDITOR AT

CMCGRAW@RADIO-ONE.COM ( SUBJECT: Pastor Of The Month MONTH Contest)

