Local
HomeLocal

Durham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
#BlackWealthMatters: New Housing Crisis Poses Major Threat To Minority Homeownership

Source: ThinkStock.com / ThinkStock.com

 

If you live in Durham and are in behind in your rental payments, Durham County is starting a special program today at noon.  Read more…

Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program Accepting Applications May 10

Durham residents who are behind on their rents and facing evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for financial help to stay in their homes from the new Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

 

The Durham ERAP, a partnership between the City of Durham and Durham County governments, is being funded with $9.6 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Managed by the Durham County Department of Social Services, residents can apply to the program beginning on Monday, May 10 at 12:01 p.m. by visiting DurhamERAP.dconc.gov. Once this new website goes live on Monday, residents will find eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions, and the online application in English and Spanish.

 

“I’m thrilled about the launch of this great City-County-community partnership that will help so many Durham residents facing a crisis with their housing,” said

Durham County assistance program , Rental Assistance

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Close