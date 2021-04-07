Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” April Stress Awareness Month

WOMAN SILENCED

April is “Stress Awareness Month” and today our guest Dr. Tedra Anderson-Brown, Medical Director at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC gave us information on stress including:  indicators, impact and management.

Listen in as Melissa talks with Dr. Tedra about how we can recognize and manage the stress in our lives.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

Dr. Tedra Anderson-Brown is the Behavioral Medical Director for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC (BCNC). She joined BCNC in November 2019. As a recovery ally, Dr. Anderson-Brown is the family member and friend of those living with mental health and substance abuse challenges. She is a proud alum of Duke University with a B.S. degree in Zoology ’87 and M.D. ’91. Dr. Anderson-Brown completed her residency training in General Psychiatry and then a Fellowship in Addiction Psychiatry at Duke and the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She is board certified in both. She is also professionally involved in medical and community-focused organizations addressing healthcare disparities for those with mental health and substance use issues. She also volunteers her time in the Durham Community to promote mental health awareness and combat stigma. She is married and has 2 beautiful adult daughters.

