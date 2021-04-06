CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney Release Joint Music Video

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney have teamed up for a new song about the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s called “Easter” and they released it right before the religious holiday on April 2. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

What I could not pay

He handled for me

He took the bill and the receipt

It’s signed in blood

RELATED: Watch: Todd Dulaney Teaches Travis Greene How To Box On Set of ‘Easter’ Music Video

Check out the music video below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney Release Joint Music Video  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 4 weeks ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 2 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 2 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 3 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 4 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 5 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 5 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 5 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 5 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 5 months ago
01.31.21
Close