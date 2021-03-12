Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

Star artist and songwriter DOE and her new single “Brighter” has been my Pick Hit of the week. Doe (a.k.a. Dominique Jones) is well known for singing with her family Forever Jones at the age of 16 with the hit song “He Wants It All.”

Brighter is DOE’s debut single as a solo artist, listen as she talks with Melissa about her solo journey and how you can follow her on social media.

Wowed by both her singing and songwriting prowess, McReynolds and Life Room Label’s President, Walter Thomas, and Head of A&R, Darryl Howell, signed DOE in early 2020 and began working on her debut solo album. He says, “I’ve been a fan of DOE for years now. She’s special. This music is special.” McReynolds hopes to usher in a new wave of music through this partnership and various joint ventures. He shares, “I feel like the Life Room Label will be the destination for a new generation of Christian expression and will be one of the best parts of my life!”

DOE first gained worldwide attention as a teenager as lead singer of the group Forever Jones, which released three albums and garnered numerous accolades, including two GRAMMY® Award nominations.

She offers a refreshing sound with uplifting and introspective messages that people are in need of more than ever right now and she’s excited to share her artistry with the world. “I’m excited to use the outlet of music to express the heart of God and have important conversations with people about life, love, and relationships.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: