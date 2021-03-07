CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HER Story: Oprah Winfrey

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Oprah Gail Winfrey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi; on January 29, 1954.

She is an icon, that has shown the Black community that a Black woman can be a Philanthropist, Television Producer, Talk Show Host, Film Actress, and Producer.

With the OWN network and The O Magazine to be just a few of her accomplishments. Oprah published several self-help books, but the Journey to Beloved; published in 1996 based on Toni Morrison’s BELOVED. Journey to Beloved is described as Oprah’s emotional trials of the BELOVED experience.

Oprah has set the path ablaze for the past 30 years. She has accomplished many “first” in her time, including being North America’s first Black multi-billionaire.

“Everyone wants to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.”

― Oprah Winfrey

Join us, as we continue to celebrate women pioneers:

HER Story: Dr. Patricia Bath

Her Story: Madame C.J. Walker

HER Story: Jennifer King

HER Story: Cicely Tyson

HER Story-Marie Van Brittan Brown

HER Story – Annie Malone

