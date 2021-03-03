CLOSE
Women's History Month
HER Story: Cicely Tyson

HER Story

Cicely Tyson was an American actress and fashion model. In a career that is credible for more than seven decades, she became known for her portrayal of strong African-American women.

She is very appreciated for her notable for her roles in ‘The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,’ ‘The Help’ and Broadway’sThe Trip to Bountiful,’ among others.

