CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is Allegedly A Con Artist

We have the receipts.

Candace Owens congress testimony

Source: CSPAN screenshot

UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. ET, March 1, 2021 —

New year, same old Candace Owens.

After starting 2021 by regurgitating debunked and hateful conspiracy theories about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Owens — who, notably, has sympathized with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and repeatedly blamed Black men for being killed by the police — is among the chorus of conservatives disingenuously lauding failed and former President Donald Trump.

This time around, she suggested Trump was a feminist. Yes, the same Donald Trump who once bragged he could sexually assault women at will because he is a celebrity. But, continuing that same inane thought, Owens managed to squeeze in what is becoming her trademark transphobia.

“If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it’s Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women’s sports,” Owens tweeted without a hint of irony ahead of Trump’s first public remarks since Joe Biden ousted him from the White House.

As a result, Owens was promptly and rightfully dragged across social media for her latest attempt at desperately establishing relevance beyond being relegated to a laughing stock for her hatred.

Republicans, though, have eaten up her despicable drivel in part because Owens remains steadfast in her self-hatred and anti-Black stances. Like when they had her tap dancing before Congress in 2019 in a failed effort to downplay concerns of white supremacy and white nationalism.

The end result has been resounding and increasing evidence that Candace Owens is a fraud; and we have endless receipts.

 

Lawsuit With the NAACP

Owens now calls the NAACP “one of the worst groups for Black people,” even though the organization helped her win a racial discrimination lawsuit. In 2007, she accused some white boys of racially harassing and threatening to kill her. Owens claimed the boys were the son of then-Stamford Mayor Dannel Malloy, Connecticut’s former governor. Because of the NAACP, Owens’ family received a settlement of $37,500 from Stamford Public Schools.

Scot X. Esdaile, the Connecticut NAACP president who helped Owens with her lawsuit, was shocked to hear she had become a conservative. Esdaile told Mic, “We’re very saddened and disappointed in her. It seems to me that she’s now trying to play to a different type of demographic.”

He also said, “It’s the same type of thing Clarence Thomas did. [Thomas] reaped all the benefits of affirmative action and then tried to roll over on it. It’s that kind of mentality and disrespect.”

Anti-Trump Website

In May of 2018, BuzzFeed reported that Candace Owens was the CEO of an anti-Trump, liberal-leaning website called Degree180. Owens wrote in 2015 that it was “good news” that the “Republican Tea Party … will eventually die off (peacefully in their sleep, we hope).”

Degree180 also talked about Trump’s penis size and him being racist with an immigrant wife.

The site reportedly shut down by the end of 2016 and Owens magically “came out” as a conservative on YouTube a few months later.

Fox News

By March of 2018, Owens was slithering onto TV stations and finally made it to Fox News. She spit out a line that went viral and made her a darling of pseudo-conservatives. Owens said the National Rifle Association was founded as a civil rights organization that protected Black people from the KKK. Even the Fox News host said, “I’ve never heard that before! That’s so interesting!” She never heard it before, either, because it was a lie.

Watch the insanity below:

PolitiFact confirmed she lied or is just willfully ignorant. According to the NRA’s own web site, “Dismayed by the lack of marksmanship shown by their troops, Union veterans Col. William C. Church and Gen. George Wingate formed the National Rifle Association in 1871. The primary goal of the association would be to ‘promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis,’ according to a magazine editorial written by Church.”

However, her fraudulent comment made her a media darling.

Another Lawsuit

Back in January of this year, Owens attacked New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez for being “fiscally irresponsible” because the newly elected congresswoman couldn’t afford an apartment in Washington, D.C. However, reporter Nathan Bernard exposed Owens by posting a lawsuit that showed “she rented a $3,500 apartment, lived there for six months rent-free, then claimed she had gotten ‘toxic mold sickness’ and threatened to sue her landlord to avoid paying rent.”

She allegedly stopped paying rent in September of 2016 and was evicted in January of 2017, which coincides with her “coming out” as a conservative only months later.

As for the mold claims, a legal analyst told Bernard Media, “The obvious question is if the place was so unlivable why stay there 6 months, even rent free? Why not get out of there especially if you can afford an apartment for $3,500? It’s not difficult to identify a toxic mold infestation either. If you started to exhibit symptoms that seemed related to the infestation, why not notify a doctor immediately? Also, why sue a year later after moving out? There are a lot of questions that arise on first glance at this case. She’s going to have a huge burden of proof at trial.”

Social Autopsy

In the spring of 2016, Owens launched an anti-cyberbullying website called Social Autopsy. She reportedly started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $75,000 (she sure likes money she doesn’t have to work for). CTPost.com described the site as a “searchable database of offensive speech found on social media.” Owens wanted to expose people who anonymously harassed others online, which is known as doxing and is a huge no-no among conservatives. She claimed she got pushback from the left, which was allegedly one of the sparks that lit her conservative fire.

However, Quillette.com reported, it was the right who attacked her.

“While Owens portrays herself as a victim of leftist persecution, the fact is that the initial backlash against Social Autopsy came mostly from the ‘cultural libertarian’ opposition to the authoritarian left. YouTube video bloggers Matt Jarbo (“Mundane Matt”) and Chris Maldonado (“Chris Ray Gun”), both strong critics of ‘social justice warriors,’ were among the first to blast the project as a terrible idea. Another early negative report came from none other than Breitbart; it was written by Allum Bokhari, a frequent co-author of the not-yet-disgraced Milo Yiannopoulos and a leading foe of the ‘SJW’ left in digital and tech culture,” the site wrote.

This would make sense because it is clearly people on the right or MAGA crazies who don’t want to be exposed for their hatred. You can hear Owens doing the voiceover for the Social Autopsy video below:

Blexit

Her term Blexit, which got her embarrassed by Kanye West who implied she “used” him, is a slogan that was stolen from the Bank Black movement. Listen to the actual founder of Blexit, Me’la Connelly, explaining how Owens stole her slogan:

In addition, Owens’ Blexit site is packed with historical inaccuracies. Historian Kevin Kruse broke this down for her on Twitter and he was blocked. The thread is an excellent read packed with facts.

Within only a few years, Owens had two failed internet projects, didn’t pay rent and then somehow became a conservative, landing a job at Turning Point USA. She is now known for outlandish language. She said Hitler only wanted to make Germany “great again.”

After the horrific mail bombs sent to Democrats back in October, she tweeted then deleted, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.”

There are true conservatives out there who have been involved in politics for years, but Owens does not appear to be one of them. She is clearly in this for fame, attention and is following the money.

SEE ALSO:

Black Conservatives Denounce Candace Owens’ After ‘Hateful’ Comments About Ahmaud Arbery

Hitler-Sympathizing Candace Owens Had A Twitter Track Record Of Inspiring Lawlessness Well Before Michigan

Candace Owens congress testimony

Black Twitter Calls Candace Owens 'Karen' For Defending Central Park Woman Who Called Cops

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Calls Candace Owens 'Karen' For Defending Central Park Woman Who Called Cops

Continue reading Black Twitter Calls Candace Owens ‘Karen’ For Defending Central Park Woman Who Called Cops

Black Twitter Calls Candace Owens 'Karen' For Defending Central Park Woman Who Called Cops

[caption id="attachment_3850502" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CSPAN screenshot[/caption] Candace Owens has officially been dubbed "Karen Owens" by Black Twitter after she defended the white woman in Central Park who called the police on a Black bird-watcher. Just when it seemed Owens couldn't sink any further in her sunken politics, folks are calling out her actions as inexcusable. Even Black conservatives are baffled by her response to the viral Central Park incident. "Central Park Karen" was trending on Tuesday after a video surfaced of Amy Cooper calling the cops on Christian Cooper. The clip was posted by Christian's sister, Melody, who mockingly called Amy "Karen" to group her with the many white women who frantically call the cops on Black people. Before the video was recorded, Christian says he simply asked Amy to comply with New York City law and put her dog on a leash in a section of Central Park that’s known for bird-watching. However, Amy was clearly flustered by Christian’s request and the fact that he was recording her because she told Christian that she was going to call the cops and "tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.” https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1264965252866641920%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F3948383%2Fchristian-cooper-everything-to-know-exposed-central-park-karen%2F   Amy followed through on her words by dialing the police and hysterically telling them that Cooper was threatening her, even though he was standing feet away from her. Such a move could have put Christian's life in danger if the police arrived, especially considering police-involved killings such as the recent death of George Floyd. However, Candance Owens couldn't comprehend this idea and she defended Karen on Twitter, saying, "This woman is being dragged as a racist for absolutely no reason. Why are we so desperate to make everything about race?" https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1265123322615992322?s=20   Even other Black conservatives couldn't deal with Owens' response. Conservative teen CJ Pearson defended Christian and called out Owens in a Twitter thread. "What he said, and the tone he said it in, doesn't even sound threatening. You can't even see him reach for anything," Pearson wrote. "She started fake crying and screaming about a black man to the police. how is this defensible?" But, of course, Owens still defended Amy's actions by citing Christian's description of the incident on his Facebook page. According to him, Amy’s dog was “tearing through the plantings” in the Ramble section of the park and he said that he told her, “Ma’am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there.” He said that Amy replied, “The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise,” to which Christian replied, “All you have to do is take him to the other side of the drive, outside the Ramble, and you can let him run off leash all you want," according to his Facebook post. When Amy refused to listen to Christian, he said on Facebook that he told her, “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it." Then Christian says he pulled out a dog treat and called after Amy’s dog. He said he carries such items “just for such intransigence.” When the dog started coming towards Christian this is when he says Amy yelled, “DON’T YOU TOUCH MY DOG!!!!!” Christian says, “That’s when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn.” Owens argued that calling the cops on Christian was justifiable based on his story. "It is always DEFENSIBLE to call the cops when someone says 'you're not going to like what I'm going to do' and then reaches into their pockets. (By his own admission)." https://twitter.com/JuliettNRomeo/status/1265357947573592072?s=20   Once again, Owens still lacked the historical and present-day context for the incident — like the fact that Amy was ignoring park rules by not having her dog on a leash, which could have put Christian in his right to call the park authorities on Amy. Owens also ignored the fact that Amy specifically said she was going to call the cops and tell them an "African American" man was threatening her "life". This was after it was clear Christian didn't have a visible weapon in-hand. This was after Christian told her in the video, "Please don't come close to me," which defuses any chance of a physical confrontation. Such words don't "threaten" Amy's "life." Did folks have the energy to explain this to Candace? It was a hard "no" for many, especially considering her past record. A lot of folks on social media just went straight to calling her "Karen Owen" and the jokes ensued. Check out some of the tweets below.

Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is Allegedly A Con Artist  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 1 month ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 1 month ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 3 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 4 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 4 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Close