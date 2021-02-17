Rocky Mount Food Lion Recalls Ground Beef

The Rocky Mount Food Lion at 1441 Hunterhill Rd. is recalling in-store prepared ground beef because of possible “foreign material.”

The affected products were made Feb. 16 and had a Sell By Date of Feb. 18, 2021.

The recall includes:

73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)

80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)

85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)

93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)

Customers are asked no to eat and to return to it to their local Food Lion for a refund.

Source: ABC11.com

