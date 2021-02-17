CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Rocky Mount Food Lion Recalls Ground Beef

Black History Month Giphy

 

The Rocky Mount Food Lion at 1441 Hunterhill Rd. is recalling in-store prepared ground beef because of possible “foreign material.”

The affected products were made Feb. 16 and had a Sell By Date of Feb. 18, 2021.

The recall includes:

  • 73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)
  • 80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)
  • 85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)
  • 93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)

 

Customers are asked no to eat and to return to it to their local Food Lion for a refund.

 

Source:  ABC11.com

beef recall , Food Lion , recall

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 weeks ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 weeks ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 1 month ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 2 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 3 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Close