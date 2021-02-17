“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Covid-19 Update With Dr.

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne joined us today to give us the latest on Covid-19 in NC and how important the vaccine is for our community to recover.

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne

Highly respected cerirfied family physician of over 16 years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best, with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

 

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany)

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC , Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne , Working Mom Wednesdays

