Frederick K.C. Price Passes From Covid-19

Friday February 12th Televangelist Frederick K.C. Price died from Covid-19, he was 89.

Price’s family alerted everyone of his passing on the church’s Facebook page of the Crenshaw Christian Center.  His family said he had been in the hospital suffering from the virus infection for the last five weeks.

Televangelist Frederick K.C. Price, founded the Los Angeles-based Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973, and it grew to become one of the largest global television ministries in the world.

He was one of the greatest ministers and teachers; an awesome husband and father and our prayers truly go out to the Price family.

