Interview And Video: New Artist Evvie McKinney

Arts & Entertainment
| 02.10.21
Dismiss
Black History Month Giphy

 

The Four: Battle For Stardom

Source: Courtesy Of Fox / Courtesy of Fox

 

She talented and humble, successful, happily married, happy to be part of Black History and more…. Listen as Evvie McKiney talks with Melissa Wade in the Midday on The Light 103.9.

 

Singer Evvie McKinney first found a national audience as a contestant on the TV singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom. She won the inaugural season in 2018. Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, she started singing as a preschooler and learned gospel music from her father, a gospel and blues singer.

 

 

 

 

 

Evvie McKinney , Just like God

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 3 weeks ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 weeks ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 2 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 3 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Close