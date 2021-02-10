Interview And Video: New Artist Evvie McKinney

She talented and humble, successful, happily married, happy to be part of Black History and more…. Listen as Evvie McKiney talks with Melissa Wade in the Midday on The Light 103.9.

Singer Evvie McKinney first found a national audience as a contestant on the TV singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom. She won the inaugural season in 2018. Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, she started singing as a preschooler and learned gospel music from her father, a gospel and blues singer.

