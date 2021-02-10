Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Is Love Enough?

It’s the month of love and today we talked about relationships with relationship and marriage coach – Olaunda Green.  Listen as she talked with Melissa about relationships:  What singles should look for in potential partners? compatibility, and questions about taking the next step in your relationship.

Olaunda Green, affectionately known as the “OG” featured today on Working Mom Wednesdays.  Olaunda is a marriage coach, author, minister, wife and mom.  She is also the founder and CEO of OG Coaching, LLC which provides coaching for dating, engaged and newly married couples.

OG Coaching, LLC Website: www.coachog.com

