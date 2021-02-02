EXCLUSIVE: Deitrick Haddon Debuts New Video For “Sick World”

Get Up Erica
| 02.02.21
Dismiss
Black History Month Giphy

Deitrick Haddon is back with a new song and it’s another collab with super producer, Zaytoven: “Sick World.” 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“Sick World,” which is the first release from Haddon’s new Black Own Black Entertainment record label, was debuted during the Inaugural Gospel Celebration that honored President Joe Biden. It’s a song about “unity, peace and love” amidst the pandemic the world is currently facing and Haddon hopes it brings people together. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“My prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones to this deadly virus,” he says. “I believe there is hope, and there is life on the other side of this pandemic, if we follow the instruction given and trust God.” 

Check it out up top! 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The Evolution Of Deitrick Haddon [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

The Evolution Of Deitrick Haddon [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Evolution Of Deitrick Haddon [PHOTOS]

The Evolution Of Deitrick Haddon [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

EXCLUSIVE: Deitrick Haddon Debuts New Video For “Sick World”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 2 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 3 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Close