Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

Posted 16 hours ago

ARMENIA-US-PEOPLE-RELIGION-KARDASHIAN

Source: KAREN MINASYAN / Getty


Kim Kardashian recently visited her family’s Armenia homeland to get baptized with her children at one of the oldest churches in the world. 

“Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip,” she wrote. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was there supporting her sister and taking part in the traditional Armenian service where they lit candles that symbolized Jesus being the light of the world. 

See photos from their born-again experience below… 

1.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @jackie_nickerson 🇦🇲

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏼 🕯

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Chicago in Armenia 🇦🇲 ✨

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Baptism

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Baptism ❤️

A post shared by Jackie Nickerson (@jackie_nickerson) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

North 💛

A post shared by Jackie Nickerson (@jackie_nickerson) on

