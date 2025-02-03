Listen Live
Grammys 2025: Gospel Artists Fashion & Winner Reactions

Grammys 2025: What Your Favorite Christian & Gospel Artists Wore + Reactions To Their Wins

Published on February 3, 2025

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Music’s biggest night unfolded in Los Angeles last night (February 2). The 67th annual Grammy Awards toted many of our favorite artists including those in Christian & Gospel. Many who were nominated did not attend, but there were a few in the genre who showed up to support their fellow artists in their Sunday’s best, including Yolanda Adams!
RELATED: CeCe Winans Wins Big at the 2025 Grammy Awards Keep scrolling below to check out red carpet fashion from your favorite gospel artists and songwriters at the 2025 Grammys, along with the reactions of those who found out they won from remote locations! See full list of Christian & Gospel music winners here.

1. Yolanda Adams poses with her daughter, Taylor Ayanna Crawford.

Source: Getty

2. Ricky Dillard appears on red carpet.

Source: Getty

3. Music collaborators Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ accept award for CeCe Winans/"That's My King."

Source: Getty

4. Melvin Crispell III stops for photo on Grammys 2025 red carpet.

5. Jekalyn Carr wins her first Grammy.

6. Erica Campbell reacts to Grammy win at church.

7. Jonathan McReynolds reacts to his win and goes off for DOE's win.

8. Israel Houghton

9. Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kenneth Leonard Jr. celebrate Grammy win from home.

10. Naomi Raine reveals she's "shaken and shocked" at her Grammy win.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFlzFWEp9XP/

Grammys 2025: What Your Favorite Christian & Gospel Artists Wore + Reactions To Their Wins was originally published on elev8.com

