The Conquers Women’s Conference – Mighty Warring Women is a powerful gathering designed to equip, empower, and strengthen women of faith to stand boldly in prayer, purpose, and spiritual authority. This transformative conference calls women to rise as warriors—grounded in faith, committed to prayer, and prepared to conquer life’s battles.

Saturday, January 10, 2026Time: 8:00 AM

Location: Changing Hearts For Changing Lives Church, 3426 Cheek Rd, Durham, NC 27704

Host Pastor: Pastor Lannie WillieThrough dynamic worship, impactful teaching, and focused moments of prayer and fellowship, attendees will be encouraged to deepen their spiritual walk and walk confidently in God’s calling.

Women of all ages seeking spiritual growth, encouragement, and empowerment.

What to Expect:

Powerful worship and praise

Spirit-led teaching and exhortation

Corporate prayer and activation

Fellowship with women of faith

Practical tools to strengthen your prayer life and spiritual discipline

Theme Scripture: “Be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.” — Ephesians 6:10

Come ready to be strengthened, encouraged, and equipped. Bring a friend and prepare to walk in victory as a Mighty Warring Woman.