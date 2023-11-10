Shift Da Nations presented by Fisher of Men Outreach Ministries

- Date/time: Nov 18
- Venue: Dennis A Wicker Civic Center
- Address: Sanford, NC
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-shift-da-nations-fellowship-leadership-conference-tickets-674013441347?aff=oddtdtcreator
Fisher of Men Outreach Ministries presents SHIFT DA NATIONS!
The first annual leadership conference and birthday celebration for Apostle Joshua Carr. on Saturday, November 18, at the Dennis A Wicker Civic Center in Sanford, NC.
Click HERE for more information.
More from The Light 103.9 FM
-
Pastor Of The Month - November 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks About Windows And NC A&T University Homecoming
-
Erica Campbell Checks In To Talk About The A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert
-
Virtual Program On The History Of The NC A&T And NCCU Football Rivalry
-
Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in 13 Wake County Municipalities