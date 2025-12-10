Experience the magic of the season as the North Carolina Symphony presents A Candlelight Christmas.

This beloved holiday tradition returns with an enchanting program of festive favorites, timeless carols, and the warm glow of candlelight to set the perfect holiday mood.

Join us for a memorable evening of music and celebration:

Event Dates & Times

Friday, December 20 • 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 21 • 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 22 • 3:00 PM

Bring your family and friends and enjoy a breathtaking performance that captures the true spirit of Christmas.

Don’t miss this unforgettable holiday experience!