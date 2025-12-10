Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

North Carolina Symphony presents A Candlelight Christmas

Join us for a memorable evening of music and celebration Dec. 20th, 21st, and 22nd!

Add to Calendar

North Carolina Symphony - 2127068B
  • Date/time: Dec 11, 4:28pm
  • Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
  • Address: 2 E South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601

Experience the magic of the season as the North Carolina Symphony presents A Candlelight Christmas.

This beloved holiday tradition returns with an enchanting program of festive favorites, timeless carols, and the warm glow of candlelight to set the perfect holiday mood.

Join us for a memorable evening of music and celebration:

Event Dates & Times

  • Friday, December 20 • 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, December 21 • 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
  • Sunday, December 22 • 3:00 PM

Bring your family and friends and enjoy a breathtaking performance that captures the true spirit of Christmas.

Don’t miss this unforgettable holiday experience!

North Carolina Symphony - 2127068B
Source: NC Symphony / NC Symphony
More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close