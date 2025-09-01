Marcus D. Wiley LIVE at Raleigh Improv

- Date/time: Sep 13
- Venue: Raleigh IMPROV
- Address: Raleigh, NC
- Web: https://improv.com/raleigh/comic/marcus%20d.%20wiley/
Marriage is Major Surgery Part 2: REHAB
Special Filming with Marcus D. Wiley
Date: Sept. 13, 2025
Time: 6pm & 8:30pm
Location: Raleigh Improv – Raleigh, NC
🎤 Comedian, entertainer, and storyteller Marcus D. Wiley returns with the next chapter of his hilarious and thought-provoking series,
Marriage is Major Surgery. This time, it’s Part 2: REHAB — and it’s being filmed LIVE at the Raleigh Improv!
Expect an unforgettable night full of laughter, truth, and real-life comedy you can relate to.
Be part of the audience for this special taping and experience Marcus D. Wiley like never before.
Tickets: https://improv.com/raleigh/comic/marcus d. wiley/
