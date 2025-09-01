Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Marcus D. Wiley LIVE at Raleigh Improv

Add to Calendar
Wileywood

Marriage is Major Surgery Part 2: REHAB
Special Filming with Marcus D. Wiley

Date: Sept. 13, 2025
Time: 6pm & 8:30pm
Location: Raleigh Improv – Raleigh, NC

🎤 Comedian, entertainer, and storyteller Marcus D. Wiley returns with the next chapter of his hilarious and thought-provoking series,
Marriage is Major Surgery. This time, it’s Part 2: REHAB — and it’s being filmed LIVE at the Raleigh Improv!

Expect an unforgettable night full of laughter, truth, and real-life comedy you can relate to.
Be part of the audience for this special taping and experience Marcus D. Wiley like never before.

Tickets: https://improv.com/raleigh/comic/marcus d. wiley/

Wileywood

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close