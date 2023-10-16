Harvest Fest @ Victorious Praise Fellowship

- Date/time: Oct 28, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
- Venue: Victorious Praise Fellowship COGIC
- Address: 2116 Page Rd, Durham, NC, 27703
- Web: http://victoriouspraise.org/events
Join The Light 103.9 and Victorious Praise Fellowship COGIC for this free event for the entire family, with candy, games, bounce houses, teen activities and more!
