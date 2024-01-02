Fresh Fire Gospel Explosion [Text To Win Tickets!]

The Light 103.9 is giving you a chance to text-to-win, to be placed on the guest list (plus 1) to attend the “Fresh Fire Gospel Explosion 2024” on Saturday, January 6th at Wake Chapel Church, 3805 Tarheel Club in Raleigh. Text FIRE, that’s F-I-R-E to 52140 for your chance to win. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/his-kingdom-ministry-presents-fresh-fire-gospel-explosion-2024-tickets-769306535557