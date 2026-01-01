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Upcoming Events - The Light 103.9 FM
Urban Reformation Conference
Presented by Vision Church
Jun 12
- Date/time: Jun 12 to Jun 13
- Venue: Vision Church
- Address: 5808 Departure Drive, Raleigh, NC, 27616
- Web: https://visionrdu.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3490491
The Align & Thrive Summit
~Presented by Dr. Kimberly Nelms
Jul 18
- Date/time: Jul 18
- Venue: The Fresh Collective
- Address: 1425 Promise Beacon Circle, Raleigh, NC, 27610
- Web: https://allthingskimberly.events/purchase