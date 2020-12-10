We want to take this time to thank you, Phylicia , RN for 1 year in Raleigh and Henderson.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Trending Now:

CLICK HERE TO GO BACK TO THE FOXY 107.1/104.3 HOMEPAGE

Thank You:Phylicia was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: