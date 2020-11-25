CLOSE
The NAACP Won’t Let Daniel Cameron Forget How Terribly He Handled Breonna Taylor’s Case

A detailed report released by the NAACP's Legal Defense fund provides facts and figures about the case while also calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor.

On Tuesday, the legal branch of the NAACP released an in-depth report recounting the ways Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron mishandled the investigation and the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case.

“Today we released a report detailing the flawed grand jury process in which Attorney General Cameron’s office tailored their presentation, which was rife with bias, to protect law enforcement,” a tweet from the organization’s Legal Defense Fund’s official account read.

The NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund is calling for the appointment of a new, independent special prosecutor, echoing the sentiments of Breonna’s family and numerous other critics who feel the whole investigation provided not the slightest semblance of justice. The report asks Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to enact legislation to create an impartial counsel of prosecutors to assist in future cases of criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement.

“We, therefore, call on the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to appoint a special prosecutor to resubmit the case to a new grand jury, present additional evidence and applicable charges, fully explain the application of principles of self-defense, and make public the process by which the grand jury will deliberate,” the report said in part.

The report also points out the ways Cameron’s office leaned on inaccurate, misleading and irrelevant information to present to the grand jury in an effort to give preference to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), an act unbefitting of an attorney general whose job is to act as the “‘people’s lawyer’ for citizens,” according to USA.gov. The Legal Defense fund also claims Cameron’s office failed to release crucial evidence, failed to show how the LMPD violated protocol and evidence of racial bias during the questioning of Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

On Sept. 23, after six months of waiting, the public learned along with Taylor’s family, that no charges would be brought forth in Taylor’s death. Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged for wanton endangerment for firing negligently into a neighboring apartment near Taylor’s. Cameron announced he could not find any evidence to charge the officer’s for Taylor’s death after months of public displays of indifference.

That prompted a grand jury member to file a motion to speak publicly about the case and ask the judge to release audio of the proceedings, something that Cameron refused to do when directly asked by reporters.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT with aspirations to be a nurse, was shot and killed in her apartment on March 13 when a group of officers embarked on pursuing a search warrant relating to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover. Walker, a registered gun owner claims officers did not announce themselves and fired a shot in self-defense in full belief that their home was being intruded. The LMPD firing more than 32 rounds in return, six of which struck Taylor.

Taylor’s case marked an apex of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Many are still fighting to preserve her legacy and gain justice. The Legal Defense Fund’s report on Tuesday is just one of many steps to remind Cameron that we will never forget.

UPDATED: 11:45 a.m. ET, Oct. 12 -- To say that Daniel Cameron's behavior surrounding the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing has been a letdown would be an understatement. Kentucky's Black Republican attorney general seems determined to protect police from having any accountability for the shooting of Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed in her own home when cops botched the execution of a no-knock warrant at her home in March. Most recently, Cameron moved to keep quiet a grand juror in the case who filed a motion to speak out about the decision for an indictment that did not hold accountable any officers involved in the shooting accountable. Prior to that, Cameron gave an interview with "Fox and Friends," labeling Megan Thee Stallion's recent "Saturday Night Live" performance as "disgusting." His particular gripe centered around the rapper taking a break during the performance of her hit song "Savage," where she replayed a quote from activist Tamika Mallory. "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery," Mallory argued during a press conference after it was revealed a Jefferson County grand jury declined to bring forth charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death. "I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women, there's no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I'm trying to do my job is disgusting." Cameron said in response to the performance. Megan and her dancers stood in victory poses with their fists raised high as "Protect Black women" flashed across the scene. Right before the audio clip, Megan also played a snippet of Malcolm X's 1962 speech where he declared, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged in the case for firing shots that travelled into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched raid. Cameron stated that the involved officers acted lawfully because they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker while entering Taylor's apartment. The Attorney General later confessed that he did not recommend murder or manslaughter to the grand jury for that very reason. Police claim that a bullet fired from Walker struck the thigh of Sgt. John Mattingly. Walker maintains he shot in self-defense, fearing an intruder. Cameron's response on "Fox and Friends" speaks volumes as he voiced visible frustration with the public's perception of him. While he voices support of Black women, his handling of the Breonna Taylor case shows anything but. Since the case gained national attention following the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Cameron's actions consistently prove he was far from concerned with making sure Taylor's case received the care and attention it deserved. From the poorly planned release of his engagement photos to the release of the grand jury tapes, it's apparent that Cameron is only invested in securing and upholding the idea of whiteness.

The NAACP Won’t Let Daniel Cameron Forget How Terribly He Handled Breonna Taylor’s Case  was originally published on newsone.com

