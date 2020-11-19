CLOSE
These NC Cities Are The Most Charitable In The Country

According to the Smart Asset  ,” three in four American adults (73%) said they donated money to a charitable organization.”

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC and Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC rank in the top ten of the most charitable cities.

It was also reported that as the entire state of North Carolinians volunteers their time.

Based off of the tax returns, about 29% of the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area donates to charieties.

“North Carolina and South Carolina finishes in the top 30 of our 171 total metro areas for two metrics, tax returns showing a charitable contribution and charitable contributions as a percentage of income.” Smart Asset reported.

Other cites listed as the most giving include:  Tulsa, OK, Richmond, VA,  Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA,Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD,Salt Lake City, UT ,  Charlottesville, VA,  Ogden-Clearfield, UT, and  Provo-Orem, UT.

 

