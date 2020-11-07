Percell Dugger, founder of GOODWRK: a wellness service offering personal fitness training, is speaking up for the disparities between better health and Black communities. In this time where we’re pressing for social justice, wellness is an overlooked concern he’s dedicated to bridging the gap on.

Watch below as he talks about his recent research looking into the structural health gap between Black and white communities, how he’s been able to make his and GOODWRK’s voice heard within the fitness realm, and how industry leaders should be more mindful of others and their health.

The Color of Wellness: Coach Percell Dugger Discusses Disparities Between Better Health and Black Communities [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: