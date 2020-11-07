Coats Cause We Care provides new or gently used/clean coats for children in the Raleigh area. Our goal is to provide 500 coats to children in need!
How do I get involved?
Volunteer as a Coat Captain
Gather new or gently used/clean coats on hangers from your friends, neighbors, your place of work and or your closet. Please take these coats to a designated drop-off location.
Drop off Locations
- Barwell Road Community Center
- Lions Park Community Center
- Greystone Recreation Center
- Abbotts Creek
- Green Road Community Center
- Five Points Center for Active Adults
The coat giveaway event is November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson Community Center. For more information, please contact Grady Bussey at Grady.Bussey@raleighnc.gov.
5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life
1. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT A W MAGAZINE EVENT, 2018Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 49TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT MARIE CLAIRE'S IMAGE MAKER AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Raleigh Looking To Provide 500 Coats For Kids was originally published on foxync.com