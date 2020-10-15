CLOSE
Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has A Voting Message For Black Men [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot is showing her support for Joe Biden and joined the show to speak on the democratic vote.

Lightfoot shared her experience of being mayor in Chicago and her strategy to get her citizens to get out to vote.  While making sure everyone is voting, the mayor had a special message for black men.

Listen to hear what the mayor had to say.

