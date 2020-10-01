Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.
Sunnybrook Parking Deck – Use the the link to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your alloted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff. Sign up.
Wake Forest at Radeas – Use the form below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your alloted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff. Sign up.
Advance Community Health – Please note that due to high demand in our communities registration for these events may fill up and reach maximum capacity. Registration on this form does not confirm your appointment. We will call you to confirm your appointment. However, we are happy to accept walk-ups or non-registered patients on the day of the event. Sign up.
9 Body-Positive Influencers Who Are Black, Badass, And Larger Than A Size 18
Three Area Locations For Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing was originally published on foxync.com