Faith Walking: Recognize The Enemy’s Tactics [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.17.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The devil tries to throw us off, but the strategies aren’t new. In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to recognize enemy’s tactics and push through. Speak life over yourself, your home, your family, your finances, your job and all other circumstances. Trouble won’t last always because God’s Word will always stand strong and victory is already yours!

DON’T MISS…

Faith Walking: Is It Of God? [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Don’t Be Distracted By Busyness [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Your Flesh Will Try To Swing On You! Get Your Spirit Strong… [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Recognize The Enemy’s Tactics [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 1 day ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 4 days ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 2 weeks ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 3 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 1 month ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 month ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 2 months ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 2 months ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 months ago
07.18.20
Close