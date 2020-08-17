Want To Help Feed Durham During COVID-19?

The COVID-19 crisis has worsened food access to people already struggling to be fed and added new people to the population in need. Durham County Government and community partners have an opportunity to work together to improve food security for Durham residents.
This is a community-based team representing organizations in Durham County that is focused on reducing food insecurity issues for citizens in Durham County.
All organizations are adhering to the safety guidelines with social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing masks and gloves.
What We Do
We address food insecurity throughout Durham County related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Several Volunteer Opportunities with many community food pantries are listed below under our Agency Needs.
We also work with the following nonprofits that are also addressing Food Needs in Durham during this period. You can visit their sites as well.
