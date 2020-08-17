CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Want To Help Feed Durham During COVID-19?

Radio One Raleigh Hurricane Matthew Relief Effort

Source: Radio One Raleigh Promotions / Radio One Raleigh

The COVID-19 crisis has worsened food access to people already struggling to be fed and added new people to the population in need. Durham County Government and community partners have an opportunity to work together to improve food security for Durham residents.

This is a community-based team representing organizations in Durham County that is focused on reducing food insecurity issues for citizens in Durham County.

All organizations are adhering to the safety guidelines with social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing masks and gloves. 

 

 

What We Do

We address food insecurity throughout Durham County related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Several Volunteer Opportunities with many community food pantries are listed below under our Agency Needs.  

We also work with the following nonprofits that are also addressing Food Needs in Durham during this period. You can visit their sites as well.

More details here

 

Celebrities Attend New Jersey Nets vs Atlanta Hawks

Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism

10 photos Launch gallery

Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism

Continue reading Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism

Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism

[caption id="attachment_3182350" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty[/caption] As far back as I can remember, "mulatto" was a derogatory word. So when I first discovered rapper Mulatto, I was taken aback she chose it as her stage name. But times have change quite a bit since I was in elementary school, so I played my own devil's advocate and supposed there was power in taking back the word. Whatever the case, those were my first and last thoughts on Mulatto until recently when I saw her again in the WAP video and alongside Gucci Mane in the visuals for her song Muwop. Sis is also on the 2020 XXL Freshman Cover. Despite how I feel about her name, she is doing her thing. I salute. Today, Mulatto and fellow rising femcee Light Skin Keisha are Twitter topics over their stage name. Twitter user, Yanncé started a Twitter thread that has over 11,000 RTs and tons of polarizing comments. "Light Skin Keisha and Mulatto could've had more support if they chose different names. I said what I said," she wrote. https://twitter.com/uhnopenottoday/status/1293741888495931400 As annoying as it is to myself to constantly fall off the colorism cliff, I agree. You may know Light Skin Keisha from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta where she made a small appearance before beefing with rapper Akbar V. Her name, she says was inspired, by the character Kisha in Belly, who was respected as a boss. "She's like a dark-skinned Kisha... I just loved the role that she played. She played the whole boss female... she handled the business. They respected her," she said in an interview with DJSmallEyez. She denounced claims her moniker was a form of colorism or that she was a colorist. “Before you get to judging or assuming that someone is this or that… you have to understand where the meaning of that name comes from. And that name does not come from anything being colorist… I’ve never in no way shape or form – in no way period – have ever used a skin tone against somebody. Check my resume.” I'm not here to debate if Mulatto and Light Skin Keisha are colorist, their names however are jarring and perpetuate colorism in an industry that has made it abundantly clear light skin is the preference. And biracial women are exoticized. Mulatto and Light Skin Keisha may not be colorist, by their definition, but they sure sound like "pick mes." To answer my own headline question, "Do rapper names like Light Skin Keisha and Mulatto perpetuate colorism?" Yes. Whether it is intentional or not it is a privilege in a society that reinforces light is right. https://twitter.com/uhnopenottoday/status/1293955537944678401 Yanncé's tweets sparked a long conversation online and fans of the artists came to their defense. https://twitter.com/mikaelizk/status/1293924323900743680 What say you readers? See everyone's reactions, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Want To Help Feed Durham During COVID-19?  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 6 days ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 5 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 5 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 5 months ago
03.30.20
Close