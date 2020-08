Proverbs 29:2 (NKJV) When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.

EXPLANATION: Fair treatment from those in leadership encourages the people to accept what is right. On the other hand, unfair practices and injustices toward our fellowman leads to unhappy and groaning people.

Scripture For The Week “Righteous Vs. Wicked Leaders” was originally published on 955thelou.com

