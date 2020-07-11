CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Deadline Extended To Register For Durham Public Schools’ Online Academy

Classroom

Source: Robert Daly / Getty

The Ignite Online Academy will extend the deadline for their Ignite Seat Request Form until July 22nd. In light of delays in statewide announcements, and in order to provide additional information, the Ignite Online Academy will continue to accept requests for students in grades K-8 until July 22nd. Families considering Ignite should plan to make a commitment for the first semester of the school year on that date to allow time for planning.

In order to assist parents in making a choice for their families, the Ignite Online Academy will host two virtual open house events. One on Wednesday, July 15th 5:30PM and another on Monday, July 20th at 6:30PM. Ignite has also released a frequently asked questions page to their website, ignite.dpsnc.net, in English and Spanish. This page features sample schedules and answers to many common parent questions.

We understand that this decision can be challenging for some families and we want to give you more information and a chance to process this innovative, high quality online option.

 

Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

#TransIsBeautiful: Laverne Cox Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

15 photos Launch gallery

#TransIsBeautiful: Laverne Cox Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading #TransIsBeautiful: Laverne Cox Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

#TransIsBeautiful: Laverne Cox Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_2979604" align="alignleft" width="718"] Source: Presley Ann / Getty[/caption] We all know that there is nothing that Laverne Cox cannot do! The Emmy-nominated actress, activist and stunning spokesperson has been a bright light for years and is currently the producer of the amazing Netflix documentary Disclosure, which chronicles the history of transgender representation on television and film. Looking at films from as early as 1914 to the Oscar-winning film Boys Don't Cry to our personal fave Pose, the doc, directed by Sam Feder, includes Cox and other Black trans voices including Mj Rodriquez, Alexandra Gray and Tiq Milan. Given that we're currently in Pride Month and in the midst of a revitalized Black Lives Matter movement sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others this film is right on time. Not to mention, a few weeks ago two Black trans women were murdered—Riah Melton and Dominique “Rem’Mie” Fells—along with that violent attack against a Black trans woman in Minnesota, Iyanna Dior. Centering their lives matter and how our Black trans sisters and brothers are reflected on the large and small screen plays a role in how we treat them. Throughout Disclosure, Cox gives an array of thoughtful, historical and emotional insight on how she internalized a lot of the early trans representation, most of which at the time was violent, frightful and cruel. Given that Cox was the first trans actress to be nominated for an Emmy for her role as Sophia from Orange is The New Black, her commentary is more than necessary. Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBqlC2ZAyhS/   "For a very long time, the ways in which trans people have been represented on screen have suggested that we're not real, have suggested that we're mentally ill, that we don't exist. And yet, here I am. Yet here we are and we've always been here," Cox says in the film. She's right, she has always been here: beautiful, vibrant, full of life and giving us joy. One place she always exudes happiness, plus throwing out a few nuggets of empowering wisdom, is on her Instagram page. So if you need a daily dose of #TransisBeautiful and a reminder that Black trans women are not going anywhere, take a look at Laverne Cox living her best life on the 'Gram.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Deadline Extended To Register For Durham Public Schools’ Online Academy  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close